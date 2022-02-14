Victoria students get a head start on Random Acts of Kindness on Valentine’s Day

Students of Margaret Jenkins elementary dropped Valentine’s Day hearts like this on doorsteps around their neighbourhood on Monday to lift spirits. (Courtesy of Carolyn Wick) Students of Margaret Jenkins elementary drop hearts on doorsteps Monday to lift spirits. (Courtesy Carolyn Wick) Students of Margaret Jenkins elementary dropped Valentine’s Day hearts like this on doorsteps around their neighbourhood on Monday to lift spirits. (Courtesy of Carolyn Wick)

Students filtered through the neighbourhoods near Margaret Jenkins elementary Monday popping hearts on doorsteps.

The students cut out thousands of hearts over the weeks leading up to Feb. 14. First they sent packets of hearts to schools on the other side of the country, then they spread throughout the neighbourhood dropping hearts anonymously on doorsteps to lift spirits.

The young people and their teacher got a head start on Random Acts of Kindness Day, which happens on Feb. 17. The goal of the day is to do something nice for someone and ask nothing in return.

Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation, has a motto for it: “when in doubt, do the kindest thing.”

“No matter what the situation, it’s always worthwhile to approach it from a place of compassion and kindness, because that is a place from which understanding, patience, and compromise can grow,” she said in a news release.

While kindness should be practised year-round, Random Acts of Kindness Day brings a special focus and the Victoria Foundation has supported that since 2015. To help everyone come up with ways to participate, the foundation put together two lists of 22 ideas – with one designed specifically for children.

Both are found on the Foundation’s website and include organizing a beach or forest cleanup; baking cookies for a friend or coworker; sending a letter of thanks to someone who has made a difference in your life, or donating food or money to a local food bank.

Participants are encouraged to inspire others and share photos and messages of kindness on social media using #RAKdayYYJ and tagging the Victoria Foundation.

To encourage kindness, the Victoria Foundation is also hosting a colouring contest for kids, offered in partnership with Black Press. Children 12 and under are invited to colour an image found in their local Black Press paper or online at victoriafoundation.bc.ca. All entries must be received by Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. to be included in the draw.

