Victoria tattoo shop host Halloween walk-in fundraiser with new Get What You Get tattoo draw

Designs will be ‘small, spooky and kooky,’ says owner of Tattoo Zoo

Calling all tattoo-loving ghosts and ghouls – the Tattoo Zoo’s Halloween Fundraiser returns on Oct. 31.

The Victoria tattoo shop opened in 1994 and has been hosting the Halloween event for six years. Owner Gerry Kramer, whose birthday is on Oct. 31, started the event in an effort to do something fun and spooky for his customers and to raise funds for charity.

Initially, all the money went to the Callanish Society – a non-profit based in Vancouver that supports folks with cancer – because it was important to Kramer and his wife to donate to breast cancer survivors. While the non-profit doesn’t just work with people recovering from breast cancer, Kramer’s family has used the non-profit’s services in the past so they wanted to give back.

READ ALSO: Tattoo expo brings more than 100 artist to Greater Victoria this weekend

This year will be a little bit different. Kramer explained that half the proceeds will go to the Callanish Society and the other half will go to Jordie Lunn’s page on the Road 2 Recovery website. Lunn, a cyclist from Vancouver Island, fell while riding in Mexico and was taken to hospital where he later died. The Road 2 Recovery page was set up by Lunn’s brothers – one of whom has tattooed at Tattoo Zoo in the past – to cover the cost of his medical bills, fees to transport his body back to Canada and funeral costs.

All five Tattoo Zoo artists, including Kramer, will be in the shop tattooing like mad on Halloween beginning at 11 a.m. Each artist has created one to three pages of little, spooky designs for people to choose from and they’ll be available for varying prices. The designs will be traditional Halloween designs such as skulls, ghosts and pumpkins, Kramer explained.

The other option is to go for a Get What You Get tattoo. This year, for $100, brave folks can put their hand in a bowl to choose a tattoo design without looking.

Tattoo Zoo tried the tattoo draw during the shop’s 10th anniversary party and “everyone loved it,” said Kramer. His wife suggested adding it to the 2019 Halloween fundraiser and everyone was on board. The designs will be similar to the ones artists compiled onto the flash pages – “small, spooky and kooky,” Kramer noted.

He feels people like the Get What You Get model because it takes the decision making out of getting a tattoo. However, Kramer doesn’t recommend it for first-timers as getting your first tattoo can be significant, but it’s “not that big a deal to get more.”

READ ALSO: Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin put on display, travelling across Canada

The artists will begin with the first five customers and everyone else will be given an approximate wait time – like at a walk-in clinic, said Kramer. The artists will continue to tattoo throughout the day until they can’t do it anymore. Typically, staff will tattoo between 30 and 50 people before running out of steam, he explained.

In an effort to keep things moving quickly, the rule is “no ribs, necks, butts or guts.” Those areas take too long to tattoo, Kramer explained.

There will also be raffle tickets for sale at $20 each and the prizes include store merchandise and a $250 tattoo gift card. Kramer is hoping to fundraise at least $5,000 for charity this year.

There will be no appointments during the fundraiser, and the shop will operate on a first-come, first-serve model. The artists may start before 11 a.m. and the line is often quite long when the event begins, Kramer noted. Things tend to slow down in the evening as people want to get out and party for Halloween, he said.

Customers must be 18 to get tattooed and the shop is located at 826 Fort St.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich retirement home welcomes youngsters for Halloween fun
Next story
Chef cooks up special dinner free of charge for veterans

Just Posted

Victoria tattoo shop host Halloween walk-in fundraiser with new Get What You Get tattoo draw

Designs will be ‘small, spooky and kooky,’ says owner of Tattoo Zoo

Coast Salish mural curriculum confronts climate crisis with place-based learning

‘Seeing Through Watchers’ Eyes’ at Spencer school invites diversity in voices, perspectives

Chef cooks up special dinner free of charge for veterans

V2V Black Hops Brewing, a veteran-run company, will bring the beer

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

GVHA waits on second shipment of steel following cargo sinkage

In January the first round of steel sank to the bottom of the ocean

VIDEO: Kids in costume storm Saanich retirement home for annual Pumpkin walk

Yearly Halloween event brings joy to Saanich seniors and youngsters

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Most Read