Victoria tech community rallies for food bank hit by fire

Mustard Seed Street Church lost more than 40 pallets of food and other goods due to smoke damage

A fire at the Mustard Seed Street Centre has pushed up the date of the VIATEC Foundation’s annual Food Bank Challenge.

The event normally kicks off in November but due to the March 27 fire, the challenge will run from May 8 to June 2. The Mustard Seed Street Church is looking for help as more than 40 pallets of food, hygiene products, clothing, and shoes were thrown out due to smoke damage, according to Collen Sparks, the director of development at The Mustard Seed Street Church.

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 by the end of the challenge and Sparks says they “look forward to seeing the local tech community come together every year for this special fundraiser.”

The Food Bank Challenge has brought in more than $2.4 million of food and cash donations since it started. Each year the challenge brings together companies to come up with creative ways to raise money. Some of the previous innovative fundraisers included cook-offs, silent auctions, skill draws, and even CEOs going head-to-head in competitions. This year, the teams which raise the most overall and per employee will be recognized at Discover Tectoria on June 2 at the Crystal Garden.

“Times are tough, but our spirit is tougher,” said Dan Gunn, CEO of VIATEC. “The demand at the food bank has skyrocketed and we’re all feeling the pinch. But we can make a difference together, no matter how small our contributions.”

He is calling on the tech community to join in the challenge and lend a hand to those who need it most.

“Your support will touch lives and put smiles on faces that have been struggling with hunger. Together we’ve got the power to make a real impact.”

Any local company can register and enter a team to compete in the challenge at 2023 VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge.

