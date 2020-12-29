(Left to right) Abbeyfield House residents Connie Parman, Yvonne Hayward, Edna Dickinson, Denie Paddle, Anne Kujundzic and George Roberts sat among the piles of gifts received through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

(Left to right) Abbeyfield House residents Connie Parman, Yvonne Hayward, Edna Dickinson, Denie Paddle, Anne Kujundzic and George Roberts sat among the piles of gifts received through the London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Victoria tech company makes $2,000 Christmas donation to Saanich seniors’ home

Abbeyfield House residents benefit from smart TV, wireless headphones and more

Christmas came early for a group of Saanich seniors who received a large donation from a Victoria-based tech company wanting to spread holiday joy amid the pandemic.

On Dec. 22, staff from Tutela Technologies stopped by the Abbeyfield House St. Peters seniors’ home on Reynolds Road to drop off a collection of gifts including a 65” Sony Smart TV and several pairs of wireless headphones.

Abbeyfield House is a non-profit home for independent seniors – subsidized by BC Housing. The residence is home to 12 seniors who are among the recipients of the London Drugs’ annual Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

Every Christmas, staff work with Marco de Weerd, store manager at the Tillicum London Drugs, to organize gifts for residents, explained Tracy Gatabaki, Abbeyfield House coordinator.

This year, de Weerd connected Abbeyfield House with Tutela.

Brennen Chow, co-founder and vice president of operations, said the company tries to do something to give back to the community every year. The team typically volunteers with the Mustard Seed but, due to COVID-19, that wasn’t possible and they made the technology donation instead.

This donation is “unbelievable,” Gatabaki said, adding that the wireless headphones will allow residents that are hard of hearing to turn the volume up so they can enjoy movies and programs alongside the others.

Glenna Majeau, administrative assistant at Abbeyfield House, said technology plays a big role in residents’ lives, especially during the pandemic as many will have virtual visits with their families this year.

The residents also received other gifts through the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program.

The donation this year was “nothing short of astounding,” Gatabaki said. “We were not expecting much given the current health crisis, but as you can see, people still found it in their hearts to be ultra generous.”

Resident Edna Dickinson, dressed in festive green to receive the gifts on Tuesday, joked that everyone at Abbeyfield House “must’ve been on the nice list this year.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Abbeyfield House St. Peters can visit abbeyfieldstpeters.org.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Charity and DonationsChristmasSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metchosin group seeking vintage doors for 148-year-old building

Just Posted

The Victoria HarbourCats mascot Harvey strikes a pose before a game at Royal Athletic Park in 2017. The HarbourCats’ inaugural Fill the RV food drive goes ahead Jan. 1 at the Uptown Save-On-Foods. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria HarbourCats launch inaugural food drive New Year’s Day

HarbourCats ‘fill the RV’ for Victoria Mustard Seed

Sooke’s Timothy Durkin has been granted a brief pause on his admissibilty hearing after revealing that he applied for Canadian citizenship eleven months ago. Durkin, who is facing potential deportation based on claims of alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in the United States, will meet with the deciding board in April 2021. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Decision to deport former manager of Sooke Harbour House pushed until April 2021

Timothy Durkin awaits decision on citizenship application, submitted in January

(Left to right) Brennan Chow and Christan Cavanaugh from Tutela Technologies present the tech company’s donation to Abbeyfield House residents Connie Parman and Edna Dickinson. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Victoria tech company makes $2,000 Christmas donation to Saanich seniors’ home

Abbeyfield House residents benefit from smart TV, wireless headphones and more

West Shore RCMP arrested a 53-year-old man on Dec. 29 after receiving reports he was breaking into a Colwood home. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Stick-wielding man arrested after break-in attempt on Colwood home

Suspect destroyed nearly $300 of holiday decorations

A 12.1 hectare parcel of land (shown in orange) has been purchased for $760,000 by the Capital Regional District as an addition to Mount Work Regional Park. (Map courtesy CRD)
Mount Work Regional Park grows by 12 hectares in Highlands

Capital Regional District purchases land held by family for 61 years

Sean Hart’s family continues to search for him. He was last seen on Nov. 6 at the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: Missing Saanich man’s family holds out hope through Christmas

Sean Hart’s has been missing since Nov. 6

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Police issued a fine and dispersed a rally of about 30 anti-mask protesters who gathered at the intersection of Aulds Road and the old Island Highway for about two hours Sunday. (Photo submitted)
RCMP hand out $2,300 fine at roadside anti-mask rally in Nanaimo

About 30 people gathered for ‘Freedom Rally’ at intersection of old Island Highway and Aulds Road

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Firefighters arrive at the scene of a blaze on Grieve Road in North Cowichan on Christmas Day. The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that someone died in the fire. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

BC Coroners Service is investigating death in early-morning blaze

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Survivalists and hobbyists in Canada say they have noticed an increase in interest among Canadians to learn more about survivalism techniques since the pandemic began. Dave MacDonald, shown in a handout photo, teaches surivivalist courses in Manitoba and says some of his class sizes have doubled and quadrupled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dave MacDonald MANDATORY CREDIT
‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst:’ More Canadians interested in survivalism

Some survivalists may be prepping for the end of the world, but for others it’s about being prepared

Most Read