Victoria television producer makes documentary about opioid crisis

Our Place Society runs the Therapeutic Recovery Community, located in View Royal, for men who want to change their lives. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

With more than 90 lives lost to overdose last year alone in Greater Victoria, Nick Versteeg had one question on his mind — how could we allow such a death toll to land on our doorstep?

Setting out to find the answer, Versteeg began to interview the people who were most affected by the crisis in his own backyard, Vancouver Island. With over 30 interviews filmed at Our Place in Victoria along with facilities in Duncan and Ladysmith, Versteeg released a documentary titled A Just Society which will be screened at the First Met United Church in Victoria on June 20.

“It was a challenging film to piece together,” says Versteeg. “The stories are heart-breaking, but also inspirational when you see people receiving the unconditional help they need.”

Presented by Our Place, the screening runs at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30, at 932 Balmoral Rd. with admission by donation.

For more information visit ourplacesociety.com.