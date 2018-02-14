The Victoria Tool Library will celebrate a successful first year with an open house and demo day Feb. 17 at their Esquimalt location, 858 Devonshire Rd. Photo courtesy Victoria Tool Library

Victoria Tool Library nails successful first year

Non-profit to celebrate with open house, demo day and reduced membership fee

It’s been one busy year since the Victoria Tool Library first opened its doors, and to celebrate, the team of volunteers who keep it hopping are holding an open house and demo day Saturday (Feb. 17).

In February last year the library – which serves all of Greater Victoria – opened with just over 450 tools and a team looking to grow membership. Fast forward a year and 145 members now regularly borrow from a collection of more than 900 tools, ranging from screwdrivers and hammers to table saws, a sewing machine and even a pasta maker.

“We’ve doubled the size of our collection just by accepting donations from the public,” says president and founding board member, Stephanie Ferguson. “On the whole, everything has been from the community, so that part has been amazing.”

The tool library operates on the same premise a book library doe, complete with a reservation system and late fees. Borrowers must be members and the annual fee is a sliding scale cost of $50 to $100, which allows you to borrow up to seven tools at a time for one week.

Ferguson says members range in skill and knowledge, but the affordable alternative of trying out a tool or having one available without having to invest in it, appeals to everyone.

“The best part of doing this work is when members bring back tools they’ve borrowed and tell us about their projects, their household maintenance or their renovations,” she says. People are often familiar with more common tools, but have perhaps never seen a router or a planer.

The tool library launched a workshop series they intend to broaden, she adds, after a successful first run attended entirely by women.

“One participant told me, ‘When I was in high school, they wouldn’t let girls do shop class so I never learned how to use these.’ It was so exciting and so rewarding to see people using the library as a resource to build their skills.”

The anniversary day event will run during the library’s regular Saturday hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at their location in Esquimalt, 858 Devonshire Rd. Memberships will be available for a special price of $40 and board members and volunteers will be on hand to accept donations.

“Our collection is still growing and there are definitely still things on our wish list,” Ferguson says, rhyming off items like a power washer, impact driver or heat gun. “There’s definitely more growth we’d like to see in the next year.”

For more information, visit victoriatoollibrary.org.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Oak Bay celebrates heritage with archive finds and walking tours

Just Posted

Central students get a taste of sleeping rough

Social Justice class trying to spread awareness to classmates of homelessness

Few feel small quake off East Vancouver Island this afternoon

2.6-magnitude earthquake occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the Washington side of the strait

Collision affects traffic on Resthaven Drive in Sidney

A crash involving an SUV and van on Resthaven Drive this afternoon… Continue reading

Saanich house only Canadian finalist in readers’ choice award

A West Saanich home is the only Canadian entry selected as a… Continue reading

Shamrocks’ captain Corey Small will not return for 2018 season

He received the Mike Kelley award in 2015

New gardening series sprouted roots in Victoria

Documentary series premieres Monday on Vision TV

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Para Athletics world medallist Liam Stanley up for Sport BC award

Greater Victoria multi-sport athlete excels in the 1500 metres

Victoria Tool Library nails successful first year

Non-profit to celebrate with open house, demo day and reduced membership fee

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Wanted by Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Feb. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Braves drub Bucs 8-3, set sights on playoffs

Saanich Braves rolling as VIJHL regular season wraps up

Most Read