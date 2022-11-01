Victoria tree appreciation event will take place at Beacon Hill Park this Sunday

Outgoing Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps (left) and former mayor Gretchen Brewin plant a Garry Oak tree in the Mayor’s Grove in Beacon Hill Park during a past event. Beacon Hill Park will be busy this Sunday for Victoria’s tree appreciation event. (File photo by Derek Ford)

Beacon Hill Park will host Victoria’s 2022 tree appreciation day this weekend.

The event will go from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 6) and will include all things trees.

With tree tours, tree planting and a tree health clinic, visitors will be sure to leave with a better appreciation of the environment around them.

City staff, local experts and various non-profit partners will be participating in the event near the central playground.

In addition to the various tree-related activities, visitors can also take part in apple pressing and cider tasting with the LifeCycles Project Society.

There will also be seed-ball making and a native plant giveaway from the City of Victoria’s parks department.

Victoria is currently home to 150,00 trees with 25 per cent of them on land managed by the city. Victoria’s Urban Forest Master Plan recommends 26 different actions that can improve the city’s tree management over the next 50 years.

Among these are the development and implementation of urban forest design guidelines and the creation of a leadership position dedicated to urban forestry. According to the city, the main goals of this plan are focused on developing, maintaining and protecting the city’s urban forest as well as increasing community support for the program.

For more information and for resources on topics such as how to plant and care for trees and Victoria’s tree protection bylaws visit victoria.ca.

