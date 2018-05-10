Victoria Vital Signs survey open to opinions

Victoria Foundation counts on residents to offer input for annual community checkup

The annual call for Greater Victoria voices is on as the Victoria Foundation asks residents to weigh in with their opinions on 12 issue areas critical to our community. Survey respondents are asked to identify what they think are the most important issues facing the region as part of the annual Victoria’s Vital Signs community check-up report produced by the Foundation.

RELATED: Greater Victoria’s Vital Signs report filled with good information (2017)

Victoria’s Vital Signs is a combination of public opinion and statistics that provides a snapshot of livability and wellbeing in Greater Victoria. The 13th annual survey runs May 7 to July 1, and residents can find a link to the survey at victoriafoundation.ca.

Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson said information tracked in Vital Signs helps guide the choices made my local decision-makers.

“At our foundation, we make granting decisions based on the top issues and opportunities identified in Vital Signs,” Richardson said. “Citizens play a key role in helping to guide our organization and the many others who also use Vital Signs as a reference for granting, planning or other strategic activities.”

Vital Signs is a national program coordinated by Community Foundations of Canada that leverages community knowledge to measure the vitality of our communities and support action towards improving our quality of life. Started by the Toronto Foundation in 2001, today more than 75 communities across Canada and around the world use Vital Signs to mobilize the power of community knowledge for greater local impact.

Victoria’s Vital Signs was launched in 2006 as an initiative of the Victoria Foundation’s 70th anniversary.

 

