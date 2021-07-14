A red pashmina walk begins at the BC legislature on July 17 to raise awareness for women in Afghanistan and their rights. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria walk aims to raise awareness for women in Afghanistan

Participants invited to wear red pashminas on 3K route around harbour July 17

A red pashmina walk planned for July 17 aims to champion the rights of women around the world, with a key focus on raising awareness of the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The Canadian Women for Women group in Victoria said in a release that now is a difficult time for women in the south Asian country, with the Taliban extending its control. That includes limiting women’s schooling opportunities, forbidding them to work outside the home or to leave their house without a male escort, the group explained.

Registration for the walk happens at the front of the legislature at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 with the walk commencing at 10:30.

Participants are welcome to wear red pashminas, and the walk will follow a three-kilometre route along the harbour, through Bastion Square and returning on Wharf Street.

A table will be set up that day at the James Bay market on Menzies Street across from the legislature, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pashminas and other items will be available for purchase in support of the cause.

For more details email victoria@cw4wafghan.ca or call 250-391-3908.

AfghanistanBC legislatureCharity and Donations

