Victoria Weekender: What’s happening this weekend, June 15-16

Check out one of the biggest festivals in Victoria, enjoy some outside time on the West Shore and visit a hair-cutting bonanza at the Victoria Event Centre.

Car Free YYJ

One of the biggest festivals in Victoria is returning this Father’s Day. Car Free YYJ will take over Douglas Street for the fifth year in a row, bringing more than 400 vendors, beer and food gardens, live music and a 3,000-square-foot silent disco.

Car Free YYJ is on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the Car Free YYJ Facebook page for more information.

Outdoor Discovery Day

Discovery Day with Victoria Fish and Games is a fun and free way to get outside and learn some new skills in a safe environment including archery, trapping and shooting pistols.

And for those who want to get started in the fishing world, Outdoor Discovery Day celebrates BC Family Fishing Weekend by stocking the pond for beginner fishers and providing fishing rods and bait.

Outdoor Discovery Day is on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 700 Holker Pl.

Visit vfgpa.org for more information.

Urban Beatz and Cutz 2

This one-day event is all about cutting hair, but it’s also a celebration of music, fun and connection. Described as a “jam-packed, hip hop throw down” the battle starts with a day full of hair industry education before shifting to the “synergy of a barber battle with live hip hop and dance performances.”

The barber battle is on June 16 from 6 until 11 p.m.

