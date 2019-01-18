Victoria Whisky Festival kicks off this weekend

The 14th annual Victoria Whisky Festival will have many in “good spirits” this weekend. (Nina Grossman/Black Press)

When Davin de Kergommeaux does a whisky tasting session, he doesn’t bother telling the audience the “proper” way to taste.

“If you taste whisky you’re going to do it your own way, with your own smell and your own palette,” says the Canadian Whisky Awards founder.

De Kergommeaux is a long-time whisky enthusiast and author of Canadian Whisky: The New Portable Expert. He founded the annual awards ceremony to celebrate Canadian whisky, which he says is some of the best in the world.

Whisky tastes different every year says Davin, based on the conditions of the crops that produce grain. #VictoriaWhiskyFestival — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) January 18, 2019