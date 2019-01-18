Victoria Whisky Festival kicks off this weekend

When Davin de Kergommeaux does a whisky tasting session, he doesn’t bother telling the audience the “proper” way to taste.
“If you taste whisky you’re going to do it your own way, with your own smell and your own palette,” says the Canadian Whisky Awards founder.
De Kergommeaux is a long-time whisky enthusiast and author of Canadian Whisky: The New Portable Expert. He founded the annual awards ceremony to celebrate Canadian whisky, which he says is some of the best in the world.
Whisky tastes different every year says Davin, based on the conditions of the crops that produce grain. #VictoriaWhiskyFestival
Enjoyed some lovely spirits at a kick off tasting before #VictoriaWhiskyFestival starts this weekend. Of course the $300 41-year Canadian Club was my fav, but the Saanichton Ancient Grains was a close second! pic.twitter.com/NFfPoJDwAV
