Victoria-wide pajama party to raise money for school breakfasts

Local non-profit Breakfast2Music is hosting a city-wide pajama party to raise funds for healthy school breakfasts for kids in need. (Photo via Breakfast2Music)

What could be better than getting brunch at your favourite restaurant while wearing your pajamas?

Local non-profit Breakfast2Music (B2M) is hosting a city-wide pajama party on Sept. 22 to raise money for healthy school breakfasts for kids in need.

B2M is inviting Victoria residents of all ages to don their coziest pj’s and come out to celebrate the second annual YYJ Pajama Party by grabbing brunch “for the kids.”

Twenty-one brunch hot spots in Victoria including Northern Quarter and Shine Cafe have committed to donating 25% of the brunch-food profits — or $300 — to the cause. Staff and customers are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

There will also be a family-friendly concert in the band shell at the Government House on Rockland Avenue from noon to 2 p.m. Local band Bucan Bucan and Pennsylvania-born artist Louise Rose will be performing and pancakes will be provided.

Breakfast provides young minds with the energy to learn, remember facts, problem-solve, concentrate and be creative.

“Many school children — 1 out of 6 in Victoria — are arriving to school hungry, and this has a huge negative impact on their ability to focus and thrive,” explained Sheila Protti, B2M board member.

She also noted the there has been a one per cent increase in hungry students in the area since 2017.

B2M is focused on collecting funds and bringing awareness to programs that provide kids with breakfast before school and healthy snacks. The goal is to ensure that children in School District 61 do not go to class hungry.

B2M noted that healthy snacks can be provided for a child for just $1 per day and a full hot breakfast for about $2 per day.

For a full list of the participating restaurants or to make a donation, visit the B2M website. The hours of participation may vary so visit the restaurants’ websites for further details.

