Janelle Morrison is a Victoria athlete who suffered a terrible accident in 2010 that had doctors tell her she wouldn’t walk. Now a yoga teacher, Morrison wants to offer other women an award for rebuilding themselves after hardship (File contributed/ Janelle Morrison)

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

A Victoria woman wants to encourage other women to rebuild their lives after she survived a life-altering accident.

Janelle Morrison was a professional Ironman-distance triathlete when she was in a near-fatal head-on collision in 2010.

“I went down a 30-foot embankment,” Morrison said. “I had a shattered ankle, femur, pelvis, vertebrae, my stomach had moved into lungs, a concussion … as close to death as you can come.”

When Morrison awoke from her 10-day coma, doctors told her she would be lucky to walk, and that there would be no way she could compete again.

After a head-on collision in 2010, Victoria athlete Janelle Morrison, sustained a broken pelvis, femur, broken vertebrae and damaged organs. Doctors told her she probably wouldn’t walk. Two years later she competed in an Ironman competition and placed third in her division. Now a yoga teacher, Morrison wants to offer other women an award for rebuilding themselves after hardship (File contributed/ Janelle Morrison)

Fast forward two years and Morrison finished an Ironman competition and came third in her division.

ALSO READ: Athlete overcomes physical challenges to complete ironman triathlon

While the accomplishment to most is astounding, for Morrison something was missing.

“I was really unfulfilled, and I wasn’t enjoying my comeback,” she said. “I was pushing so hard to come back that I had put all my attention into that and I missed my journey.”

She said what was really needed was nourishment and self-love.

“I needed less of ‘I should’ or ‘I need to.’ What I learned was asking myself the question ‘am I enjoying this?’” Morrison said. “Really a lot of this was me saying ‘I’m an athlete, who am I gonna be without that?’ It’s a lot of fear, and choosing to rebuild is a big step.”

To find that nourishment Morrison turned to yoga and now teaches at the Metta Studio in Victoria. She now wants to do more to help other women celebrate their own journeys, and so she set up the GameChanger: Heart to Rebuild Award.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria conference all about young women imagining possibilities

The award is for any Vancouver Island woman trying to overcome something and rebuild herself.

“She has faced something that she’s committed to overcoming. What that looks like, how that’s turned out is completely up to her,” Morrison said. “Maybe she is recently divorced with three kids, maybe she was given a diagnosis that really had her change her lifestyle… it doesn’t fall on any other lines other than she’s faced a challenge and she’s demonstrated over time a willingness to rise above it.”

The $1,000 award is funded in part by tickets purchased for the GameChanger: Redefining Strength all-day women’s workshop, where the award recipient will be announced on Nov. 10. The event will include keynote speakers and yoga classes focusing on different versions of strength. The event will be at the Hotel Grand Pacific from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can put forward nominations until Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Janellemorrison.com/award.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
See your great fog images from across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

HarbourCats van ticketed at Braefoot Park

Braefoot association dinged $50 for parking baseball team’s van

Victoria resident unable to vote after a move across the Saanich border

Lucia Espino moved just a few blocks, but unable to vote in either municipality

MLA Andrew Weaver hosts town hall in Oak Bay

The event is Thursday at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Former B.C. sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

DFO investigating shooting of Vancouver Island sea lion

Rescued animal remains in critical condtion at Vancouver Aquarium after Ucluelet incident

Man reportedly exposing himself to Vancouver Island students

Incident happened Monday afternoon at Lake Trail middle school in Courtenay

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Grappler formerly played in CFL

Most Read