The sixth annual 2018 Victoria Yoga Conference (VYC) is recognizing the influential yoga teachers in the community. Three awards are open for nominations and will be accepting applications until Jan. 15. (Submitted photo)

Victoria Yoga Conference open for registration

Weekend of ‘soul-awakening’ set for Feb. 9 to 11 at University of Victoria

Registration is open for the 2018 Victoria Yoga Conference billed as a weekend of soul-awakening

“After attending and presenting at dozens of Fitness and Yoga events around the world, I can honestly say that the Victoria Yoga Conference is the most inspiring, organized, inclusive, and fun event I have been to,” said presenter and founder of bellyfit, Alice Bracegirdle. “I schedule my whole year around this incredible weekend and wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

The 2018 Victoria Yoga Conference features a diverse list of presenters and sessions. The conference runs Feb. 9 to 11, at the University of Victoria. It will feature world renowned yogis Ryan Leier and Christine Price Clark, plus community influencers including Katie Thacker, Natalie Rousseau, and Alice Bracegirdle.

Visit victoriayogaconference.com/2018-conference/ to learn more and register.

 

