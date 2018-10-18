The Youth Food Network is organizing their second annual Youth Food Gathering for Oct. 20-21 to teach people about food and how their choices affect the earth. In this photo, Finn Leslie (top), Eve Neral and Jake Duncan pose with some local food. (File contributed: Food Youth Network)

Victoria youth learn to engage with the food system in upcoming workshop

The Youth Food Gathering is coming to town Oct. 20-21

Young food enthusiasts can really sink their teeth in this weekend: the second annual Youth Food Gathering runs Oct 20 and 21.

The workshop series is run by the Youth Food Network, and aims to teach young people how to engage in the food system, and understand how what they eat affects their environment.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria joins national food waste reduction program

This might mean learning how to cook, compost, start a garden or more.

This year featured workshops include ones on traditional Indigenous foods, traditional Syrian food, permaculture, fair trade chocolate, farming, how to start a school garden and more.

“It’s important to connect back to where our food comes from, as well as find resources about our food,” said Alex Kuhn, outreach coordinator for the Youth Food Network. “It’s important for everyone, but youth are the drivers of change, and we see what’s happening and we want to work together to see benefits for everyone.”

ALSO READ: Positives come out of Victoria’s first Youth Food Conference

The event will offer meals, group events and art projects as well to help people feel like part of the community.

While the target demographic is between at 14-24, everyone is welcome. Tickets run on a sliding scale between $10 and $30, though supplementary tickets are provided if necessary.

The event runs Saturday, Oct. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:oo p.m. at the Quadra Village Community Centre at 901 Kings Rd.

For more information, you can visit youthfoodnetwork.ca

