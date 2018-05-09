Victoria’s Clover Point remains closed to vehicle traffic

Dallas Road walkway and seawall still open while crews continue work on wastewater treatment plant

Construction is continuing on the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment plant, and for the next nine days it will restrict vehicle traffic to Clover Point.

The popular seawall and Dallas Road walkway will remain open while crews upgrade and expand the Clover Point pump station, but you won’t be able to drive your vehicle down to the point until May 19.

A new electrical service feed had been constructed and that means the pre-existing infrastructure now needs to be removed. Excavation and disposal of the old concrete-encased service will take up the majority of the road, including hauling everything away.

Once work is completed, the road will be restored to its original condition and reopened.

The expanded pump station will pump wastewater to the McLoughlin Point wastewater treatment plant for tertiary treatment and provide bypass pumping to the existing outfall during extreme storms.

The project is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2020 and will provide water treatment to the core municipalities of Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Langford and Colwood, and for the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations.



