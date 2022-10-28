Victoria’s downtown bike valet closing until next spring

The downtown bike valet is set to shut down for winter in early November and the City of Victoria is looking to gauge what the community thought of the pilot project.

The free coat-check-like service allowed cyclists to drop off their bikes, push scooters, strollers and more at a secure space at city hall before going about their business downtown.

With the Pandora Avenue valet closing on Nov. 6, the city has launched a survey to evaluate the service before its scheduled return in the spring. The survey includes questions on how often residents used the valet, if it led to them spending more time downtown, if they would use it in the winter and if it helped people opt for their bike over their car.

The survey can be found at bit.ly/3sGUlCY.

The budget for the June to November pilot was $146,000 and it’s one of several initiatives the city is undertaking to improve secure bike parking. A total of $500,000 from the Canada Community Building Fund (formerly the Federal Gas Tax Transfer Fund) is allocated to support these projects which also include a retrofit of the Yates Street parkade for bikes, new covered bike shelters at schools and community centres, and educational programs.

READ: New bike valet program opens in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVictoria