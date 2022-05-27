Victoria’s free arts supply centre hosting wrapup crafting party May 28

SUPPLY Victoria to pop up in larger location at 750 Fairfield Rd. this summer

Children work on crafts outside SUPPLY Victoria’s pop-up free art supplies kiosk in the Vacouver Street plaza next to Royal Athletic Park. A free wrapup crafting event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. (Courtesy SUPPLY Victoria)

A successful inaugural season in North Park winds up Saturday (May 28) as SUPPLY Victoria hosts its wrap-up party in the Vancouver Street plaza.

Since February the non-profit has been redistributing free art supplies out of the North Park Neighbourhood Association’s placemaking hub, in the plaza between Caledonia Avenue and Green Street. In that time, according to founder Ashley Howe, more than 1,100 community members have used the service.

“This initiative removed barriers for low-income makers, created a space for community connection, offered inspiration for folks to think about waste in a new light, and supplies for self-expression and emotional processing,” she wrote in an email.

The finale is Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and promises a fun, hands-on, family-friendly crafting event, with free coffee and kombucha.

While SUPPLY closes its pop-up art supply kiosk on May 28, it is gearing up for the grand opening of a larger Creative Reuse Centre on July 2 in an arts-oriented building at 750 Fairfield Rd.

