Teale Phelps Bondaroff delivers the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network’s 5000th book to the Republic of North Park little free library on Queens Ave. File Contributed/Charles Joerin

Victoria’s little free libararies get 5,000th book

Volunteers have been dropping off books around Greater Victoria since 2017

In repurposed shelves and creative nooks across Greater Victoria, volunteers have been dropping off books at the “little free libraries” used by community members since 2017.

On Wednesday, Greater Victoria Placemaking Network (GVPN) volunteer, Teale Phelps Bondaroff, dropped of the 5,000th book to the project.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria opens its 150th little free library

“It’s amazing how many people you meet while visiting the little free libraries,” Phelps Bondaroff said. “These delightful examples of placemaking act as coral reefs for the community.”

The projects operate on a “take a book, leave a book” basis allowing readers to explore and share their favourite books for free.

The 5,oooth title was a vintage 1993 guide to Victoria, published by the Empress Hotel, and was dropped off in the “Republic of North Park Library” on Queens Avenue.

RELATED: Resident wants Saanich to curb changes to boulevard bylaw

The GVPN launched the libraries as part of its Pocket Places Project in August 2017 with the support of the City of Victoria’s My Great Neighbourhood Grant, aiming to grow and support pocket places throughout the CRD.

People interested in establishing their own little free library can contact the GVPN, and even use one of the old newspaper boxes they have available for up-cycling.

To see a map where current little free libraries can be found, you can visit victoriaplacemaking.ca/projects/little-free-libraries/

