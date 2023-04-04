Victoria’s Our Place Society hosts early Easter lunch for those in need

Local political, media personalities help dish out over 400 plates of food

Victoria local JX Badwell (left) goes up for seconds, served by Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch, Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May, Saanich councillor Mena Westhaver and John Wilson, at Our Place Society’s Easter lunch in downtown Victoria April 4. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

It’s not every day that the Easter bunny makes an early appearance, but on Tuesday (April 4) the beloved holiday figure made a special trip to Our Place Society to host an Easter lunch.

Hundreds of Greater Victoria residents gathered at the society’s downtown community centre to enjoy a feast, complete with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, gravy and all the fixings.

“People from all walks of life are still struggling to make ends meet this year,” said Our Place CEO Julian Daly. “Serving an Easter meal to those who might otherwise go without is just one small way of showing that we are here to listen, share and support.”

To make the event even more special, local political and media personalities – from Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May to Wilson’s Transport Ltd. owner and CEO John Wilson – volunteered to help serve the food.

And the Easter bunny didn’t forget about dessert.

Thanks to a generous donation from Rogers’ Chocolates, special cream Easter eggs were served as the perfect finishing touch to the meal.

