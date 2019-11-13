VIDEO: Artists, students create climate anxiety haunted house in home to be demolished

The Waste Land haunted house is open until Nov. 17

A Victoria home set to be demolished got a spooky makeover this fall when a group of climate activists and artists came together to create a public art project in the Fifth Street house.

The Waste Land: Climate Anxiety Haunted House project was created by co-curators Kate Brooks-Heinimann and Kay Gallivan and students from Esquimalt High School.

Brooks-Heinimann and Gallivan are installation artists and students in the teaching program at the University of Victoria. The Waste Land project started after Gallivan pitched Victoria council the idea of turning pre-demolition homes into experimental public art spaces. Coun. Jeremy Loveday was on board and connected her with Aryze Development, a local company he felt might participate.

READ ALSO: Greta Thunberg hitches low-carbon ride across Atlantic

Gallivan got the call about a house set to be demolished in December. She was already working with students from Esquimalt High through one of her courses and she decided the house project would be a “great opportunity” to include the students. They chose mental health and climate change as the themes – hence the climate anxiety title.

The students got to work and a call for other contributing artists was put out. Gallivan noted that the number of artists has reached about 50.

The grand opening took place on Nov. 9 with a smudging and greeting by Cowichan Elder and healer Della Sylvester Rice. At 7:30 p.m., local musicians Boudsa and Nostic & Nicki performed and the house remained open to viewers until 11 p.m.

Further events are set to take place in the afternoons and evenings on Nov. 15, 16 and Nov. 17.

Loveday is set to present a spoken word workshop and to perform in the spoken word night event on Sunday.

READ ALSO: ‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

All events are all ages and by donation, however Gallivan noted no one will be turned away because they can’t donate. The haunted house itself has been described as “whimsical yet haunting,” Gallivan noted. She emphasized that there are no jump scares, but that the art evokes “contemplative sadness.” Toddlers have come through the house and haven’t been scared, she noted.

Waste Land will close on Nov. 17 and some artists will begin to take down their work. others, said Gallivan, have chosen to leave their work to be demolished along with the home.

The fact that the art is impermanent is a metaphor for climate change, said Gallivan. She plans to pull up a lawn chair to watch it be demolished in December.

For folks with mobility issues or who would like to take a tour after the home is demolished, a 3D virtual tour was created by artist Rebecca Montgomery who works at Proper Measure Victoria, a company that creates 3D tours for real estate companies.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

 

Previous story
Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations
Next story
Oak Bay hydro box wrap captures community history

Just Posted

Saanich ranked third for participation in FortisBC energy-efficient upgrades program

800 older apartment buildings in B.C. have received upgrades since 2015

Colwood asks public for Lookout Lake photos from before 1958

City eyes decades-old dam for upgrades

Oak Bay hydro box wrap captures community history

Image shows what early homestead on The Avenue looked like

Sooke Mounties still searching for suspect weeks after sexual assault

RCMP have been unable to identify any suspects

Climate change protest to take place in Victoria during rush hour

Extinction Rebellion group targets local media with die-in on Douglas Street

VIDEO: Artists, students create climate anxiety haunted house in home to be demolished

The Waste Land haunted house is open until Nov. 17

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Former B.C. youth pastor guilty of one count of sexual assault

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Cloverdale couple not guilty of majority of charges

Woman arrested after assaulting B.C. Nurse

RCMP responded to approximately 98 calls for service during the past week (Nov. 6 to Nov. 12)

238 and counting: Vancouver gelato shop sets Guinness World record for most flavours

Vince Misceo has come up with 588 different flavours over the decades

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 13

Killer who fled to Taiwan day after shooting B.C. man over $80 sentenced 13 years later

The sentence comes 13 years after Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in a Burnaby parking lot

B.C. forest industry trade mission finding new markets in China

Diplomatic tensions eased, minister Doug Donaldson says

Most Read