VIDEO: Baby sheep run ‘wild’ in Metchosin

Parry Bay Sheep Farm captures the peculiar exercise habits of its lambs

Parry Bay Sheep Farm’s lambs are anything but sheepish.

Smartphone videos and the Metchosin farm’s newly installed cameras – used to keep an eye on pregnant ewes – have picked up the lambs’ somewhat bizarre hobby of racing from one location to another, no matter where they are or what time of day it is.

“They just like doing that. Around [two to four weeks] they really go to town,” said farmer Lorraine Buchanan.

READ ALSO: Local sheep farmers face problem bear in Metchosin

Buchanan and her husband John installed cameras for the first time this year, allowing them to spend less time in the barn when the ewes are in heat.

“If something is going on down at the barn we can sit and eat dinner and keep an eye on it rather than staying down there,” she explained.

Buchanan said the rams are put out with the ewes in mid-February so the ewes can enjoy spring’s growing grass after their lambs are born – aiding with milk production.

Buchanan and her husband John have each been farming since at least the late 1970s.

And she says its all out of love.

“Even after so many years of doing it, it’s something we really enjoy,” she said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t do it. We’re just in it as long as we can do it.”

READ ALSO: Sixteen purebred lab puppies born in one litter on Island farm


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Just Posted

End of an era as Victoria auction house closes up shop

Kilshaw’s Auctioneers has roots that go back to 1790s England

Songhees Nation wins prestigious award for innovation and community partnership

‘This award recognizes the strength and wisdom of our people and our many innovative accomplishments’

UPDATE: Pedestrian, driver taken to hospital after dramatic crash in Victoria parkade

The driver suffered a medical event while entering the parkade: VicPD

Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Dory was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail

Harbour Authority ramps up for duckling season

Six new duckling ramps installed throughout Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Most Read