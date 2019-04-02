VIDEO: Baby sheep run ‘wild’ in Metchosin

Parry Bay Sheep Farm’s lambs are anything but sheepish.

Smartphone videos and the Metchosin farm’s newly installed cameras – used to keep an eye on pregnant ewes – have picked up the lambs’ somewhat bizarre hobby of racing from one location to another, no matter where they are or what time of day it is.

“They just like doing that. Around [two to four weeks] they really go to town,” said farmer Lorraine Buchanan.

READ ALSO: Local sheep farmers face problem bear in Metchosin

Buchanan and her husband John installed cameras for the first time this year, allowing them to spend less time in the barn when the ewes are in heat.

“If something is going on down at the barn we can sit and eat dinner and keep an eye on it rather than staying down there,” she explained.

Buchanan said the rams are put out with the ewes in mid-February so the ewes can enjoy spring’s growing grass after their lambs are born – aiding with milk production.

Buchanan and her husband John have each been farming since at least the late 1970s.

And she says its all out of love.

“Even after so many years of doing it, it’s something we really enjoy,” she said. “Otherwise we wouldn’t do it. We’re just in it as long as we can do it.”

If life is getting you down just know that there are lambs at Parry Bay Sheep Farm in Metchosin who get up run around the field for no reason. #yyj #VictoriaBC pic.twitter.com/V2dGwMfihX — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) April 2, 2019

READ ALSO: Sixteen purebred lab puppies born in one litter on Island farm



nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter