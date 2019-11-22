(From left) Navya Pottmutu, Steven Macaskill, Daniel Parrish, Alex Cameron, and Marjolie Lemay-Roy will be performing as part of the jazz band ensemble at Belmont’s annual winter concert on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes of Belmont’s annual winter concert rehearsals

The concert takes place on Thursday, Dec. 5

Walking down the halls of Belmont Secondary, you can hear the familiar tune of Linus and Lucy on the piano competing for dominance against a choir singing Silent Night – the holiday season has arrived.

More than 100 students are preparing for their annual winter concert on Thursday, Dec. 5.

“There’s always going to be a little anxiety for the younger ones, but generally it’s a lot of excitement and pride in what we’ve accomplished,” said Sheryn Basham, a Grade 12 student.

She’ll be singing Girl From Ipanema in a vocal jazz ensemble with Grade 10 student Rachel Nordby.

READ MORE: Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

ALSO READ: A white Christmas not likely for Greater Victoria

“The whole concert prep has been a stressful situation, but it’s brought us all together,” Nordby said. “It’s great when you have the chance to show your love of music to other people.”

This year there will be a variety of choirs, bands, student solos, and even a winter drumline.

Students from Grade 9 through 12 are putting in overtime to make sure their performances are sharp. They spend hours practicing after they’ve already been dismissed for the day and other students have gone home.

“It’s exciting to work this hard and finally have it pay off after two or three months,” said Steven Macaskill, a Grade 11 student. “When you have to play for up to two hours, it really tires you out. When we practice, some days are more serious and others are more fun and lighthearted. It all depends on how we play.”

The event takes place in Belmont’s Spotswood Gym, 3041 Langford Lake Rd., on Thursday, Dec. 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation. For more info, head over to www.facebook.com/events/492549008274836/.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Belmont student Alex Cameron practices his trumpet for the annual winter concert on Thursday, Dec. 5. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
Camosun students, Royal BC Museum to bring Victorian funeral rituals to life

Just Posted

Camosun students, Royal BC Museum to bring Victorian funeral rituals to life

Free with museum admission or membership

UVic students return from Hong Kong amidst growing tension

All eight University of Victoria exchange students have returned to Canada

West Shore RCMP police dog finds break and enter suspect in Langford

Suspect was found in a backyard shed

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

Victoria residents face long holds for non-emergency police calls

Victoria police face challenges ‘on many fronts’ since switching to E-Comm call centre

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

Nanaimo man caught with more than 200,000 child porn images to be sentenced

Crown says Aaron Macrae recorded video of children on buses and at his workplace

Vancouver Island hunters may have harvested deer in area known for chronic wasting disease

Conservation officers make urgent request to public for any information

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Most Read