VIDEO: Belmont Secondary gets new turf in time for spring

Donation from city estimated to be worth $400,000

Belmont Secondary had a grand opening to celebrate new turf in its playing field on Tuesday.

The turf was a donation from the City of Langford, which is renovating Goudy Field at City Centre Park.

ALSO READ: Belmont Secondary School receives new artificial turf

That field is receiving its own upgrade as the city continues its emphasis on being the centre of sports events on the Island.

“This is a very generous gift to the school,” said Sooke School District 62 superintendent Scott Stinson. Students would have easier access year-round rather than going to Goudy now that the field has been complete, he added.

ALSO READ: Belmont has a devilish time with South Delta

SD 62 trustee Ravi Parmar said the installation, estimated to be worth $400,000, would be a gift for the community and the students.

“[This] is all part of making sure the community works well with the Belmont school and the students and the faculty here,” Langford Mayor Stewart Young said.

ALSO READ: Belmont’s football Bulldogs have new life in B.C. playoffs

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Victoria author back with Dog vs. Ultra Dog kids’ book
Next story
Bat speed, exit velocity and spin rates, how the HarbourCats swing big on technology

Just Posted

Bat speed, exit velocity and spin rates, how the HarbourCats swing big on technology

Players’ Club offers youth access to cutting-edge big league software

Victoria Royals host Vancouver Tuesday in Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Giants lead best-of-seven series 2-0 heading into games 3 and 4 at Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Saanich says ‘non’ to funding request for 2020 Victoria Francophone Games

Councillors leave open the door for future funding

Our Place fundraiser gathers a record-breaking $150,000

The sixth annual Hungry Hearts event let foodies pick the best dishes in town

School district pursues legal compensation for Oak Bay High field

Oak Bay rugby pitch to be torn up, redone for goal of late spring 2020

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond

Spill response corporation held exercise in Nanaimo as part of Transport Canada certification

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Most Read