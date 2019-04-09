VIDEO: Belmont Secondary gets new turf in time for spring

Belmont Secondary had a grand opening to celebrate new turf in its playing field on Tuesday.

The turf was a donation from the City of Langford, which is renovating Goudy Field at City Centre Park.

That field is receiving its own upgrade as the city continues its emphasis on being the centre of sports events on the Island.

“This is a very generous gift to the school,” said Sooke School District 62 superintendent Scott Stinson. Students would have easier access year-round rather than going to Goudy now that the field has been complete, he added.

SD 62 trustee Ravi Parmar said the installation, estimated to be worth $400,000, would be a gift for the community and the students.

“[This] is all part of making sure the community works well with the Belmont school and the students and the faculty here,” Langford Mayor Stewart Young said.

