WATCH: Video captured of Takaya, lone wolf on Discovery Island in Oak Bay

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach

If you haven’t seen the coastal wolf that lives on Discovery and Chatham Islands (or Tl’ches) you can see it now.

Video footage was taken by SpringTide Whale Watching and Eco Tours on Sunday that captures the independent male wolf Takaya, who has now lived independently between the two islands for seven years.

Takaya is said to be a senior wolf as the life expectancy for a male ranges from six to eight years. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore. Visiting and overnighting is permitted but visitors are encouraged to avoid any interaction with the animal. In fact, the wolf is often quite elusive and not all visitors, or passersby (by boat) capture a glimpse of Takaya.

Exactly how he originally arrived is still unclear although it’s believe she toured, both swimming and walking, Vancouver Island and Gulf islands, until he settled there. BC Parks has cameras set up around the islands – which sit just off the coast of Oak Bay – to supervise Takaya, with a data retrieval planned for this spring.

READ MORE: Discovery Island wolf continues to thrive

