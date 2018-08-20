VIDEO: Car wash raises funds for Tour de Rock

Second car wash is set for Sept 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Oak Bay High kicks off its Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign with a pair of car washes. The first Aug. 18 helped students get their feet wet on this year’s fundraising campaign. A second is planned for the September.

“We are here to raise money for kids that have cancer and going through a really tough time o help alleviate some of the pressure and really just have a good time for a week,” said Annika Wier, Oak Bay High student. “We hope to send as many kids as possible to Camp Goodtimes. We fundraised $90,000 last year so we’re hoping to be meeting that or even exceed it if possible.”

Every year the students await the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team to drop by near the end of the 1,000-kilometre cycle of the Island before revealing their funds raised. In 2017 the campaign raised $90, 034 for the cause through fundraisers including car washes, bottle drives and a lunch break filled with head shaves, leg waxing and pies in the face.

