It was special Remembrance Day exhibit that featured Quan’s experience. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

VIDEO: Chinese Canadian Museum hosted veteran Gordie Quan for Remembrance Day special exhibit

Quan spoke to visitors at the Chinese Canadian Museum about overcoming obstacles at home and abroad

Gordie Quan, a local veteran who served in the Second World War shared his experiences with guests at the Chinese Canadian Museum for Remembrance Day.

Quan, who is a Chinese Canadian spoke to some of the challenges he faced early in his life, at a time when Chinese people were not allowed to serve in the forces and had limited rights at home.

He said that while everyone was saying young men should join up to serve in the war, Chinese Canadians were still banned from service.

However, when central Europe was in need of assistance, Chinese people were permitted to join and he figured one way to fight for Chinese people in Canda would be to fight for everyone.

“In ‘43, at that time in central Europe, they required help. So that’s why we were allowed to join up, that’s how I did it. I said ‘join up’, just find out what we can do and when we come back we fight for the rights for the Chinese people in Canada.”

Like many in his generation, at the young age of 18 – when most young people today are leaving for college – he left for war.

Quan said the most important part of Remembrance Day is acknowledging that people have given the ultimate sacrifice and honouring their memory.

The Remembrance Day special display was curated by the Victoria Chinatown Museum Society and displayed in the Chinese Canadian Museum.

For those interested in visiting the museum, admission is by donation. It is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

For more information on current exhibits visit chinesecanadianmuseum.ca

READ MORE: Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley hosting two Chinese Canadian Museum exhibits

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Full Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Sidney

Just Posted

Gordie Quan spoke to visitors about his experience during the Second World War. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)
VIDEO: Chinese Canadian Museum hosted veteran Gordie Quan for Remembrance Day special exhibit

The Canadian flag was lowered on Remebrance Day in honour of those who died fighting in the Armed Forces. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony drew hundreds to B.C. legislature cenotaph

Wreaths ornamented with poppies are laid at the cenotaph at Memorial Park during Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day ceremony on Friday (Nov. 11) morning. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt honours Canada’s fallen, veterans on Remembrance Day

The museum is just outside of downtown Victoria with bus routes (Courtesy of the CFB Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum)
Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum offers salute to Canadian Forces history