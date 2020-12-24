Colwood’s Nevaeh Bowman, 10, rewrote the lyrics to Jingle Bells to fit what she calls the theme song of 2020. (Chantelle Bowman photo)

Colwood’s Nevaeh Bowman, 10, rewrote the lyrics to Jingle Bells to fit what she calls the theme song of 2020. (Chantelle Bowman photo)

VIDEO: Colwood girl rewrites Christmas classic into ‘theme song of 2020’

Songwriter hopes for microphone or MP3 player for Christmas

On a cold December night, 10-year-old Nevaeh Bowman came up with what she calls, “the theme song to 2020,” but following the tune of the Christmas classic, ‘Jingle Bells.’

The Colwood girl cranked out the revised version within 20 minutes, while sitting on the couch in her pajamas and drinking a cup of hot chocolate.

The lyrics, “Oh what fun it is to ride in a one horse open sleigh,” are replaced instead with “When you’re buying presents don’t forget to wear a mask.”

The video is shorter than a minute.

“The message from my song is to stay home and keep socially distanced,” she said. “I just really love singing and it’s fun for me to experiment and write songs. I feel happy when I can write and be creative.”

Nevaeh’s mother Chantelle says for years now, her daughter has been teaching herself songs from cartoons. Lately, she’s been asking her family members to pick a tune, pick a word and she’ll write a song about it.

“The kids don’t really show it. The pandemic affects them, but this is her way to express herself,” said Chantelle. “I’m so proud of her. It’s been building her confidence.”

Looking ahead, Nevaeh will continue baking with her family at home and doing crafts over the holidays. She hopes to get a microphone or an MP3 player for Christmas.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Colwood house decorated to the nines with Christmas inflatables

ALSO READ: Mysterious memory tree pops up in Colwood

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ChristmasColwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greater Victoria rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Just Posted

Colwood’s Nevaeh Bowman, 10, rewrote the lyrics to Jingle Bells to fit what she calls the theme song of 2020. (Chantelle Bowman photo)
VIDEO: Colwood girl rewrites Christmas classic into ‘theme song of 2020’

Songwriter hopes for microphone or MP3 player for Christmas

Roger Junker and Dave Alexander, Pandora and Tillicum store managers respectively, delivered groceries to Jeneece Place on behalf of the eight Save-On-Foods stores in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)
Greater Victoria rallies for Jeneece Place during Christmas season

Christmas lights, grocery donations come in during difficult year

Saanich emergency crews and FortisBC staff are on the scene of a gas leak, with Douglas Street expected to be closed for several hours on Dec. 23. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
UPDATED: Gas leak in Saanich following ‘proactive maintenance’

Northbound lanes of Douglas were closed from Cloverdale to Audley

An arrow is removed from the chest area of a sedated buck near Uplands Golf Course on Tuesday. The buck was spotted on Friday and had been wandering the area for a least five days since it was shot. (B.C. Conservation Officers Twitter Photo)
Vet removes arrow from buck living at Oak Bay golf course

Animal has chance to survive, conservation says

Pulcherie Mboussi, executive director of Issamba Centre, holds one of 100 Christmas hampers going out to families. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
‘Small but mighty team’ provides Christmas hampers to Greater Victoria’s African-Caribbean community

Without volunteers, Issamba Centre hustles to provide emergency hampers

West Shore RCMP began checking for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Dec. 23. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: West Shore RCMP inspecting for winter tires at check stops

Winter or mud and snow tires are required between Oct. 1 and April 30

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 22

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Would you report your neighbour if they were breaking COVID-19 restrictions?

Christmas celebrations will look a lot different in B.C. this year, as… Continue reading

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Nanaimo Correctional Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)
Builder chosen for Vancouver Island’s $157-million new jail

Stuart Olson Construction wins contract, ‘pre-construction’ to begin in first quarter of the new year

The Edmilao family, including Apollo and his younger brother, Francis, moved to Canada in the 1970s. (Edmilao family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Code Name: Big Red – B.C. soldier with NORAD helps Santa get around the globe safely

The annual NORAD Tracks Santa program features a soldier who grew up in Langley

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Most Read