BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Colwood talks snow and ice removal

Public works prioritize main arteries, bus routes

Have you ever wondered how municipalities approach snow and ice removal?

In a video, John Russell, Colwood service coordinator, explains the city’s approach.

When the region is hit with snow, the City of Colwood – like many municipalities in the region – prioritizes main arteries including bus routes and school zones before moving onto hills.

ALSO READ: Snow starts to fall across Greater Victoria

“If it’s a large snowstorm and we’re getting a high volume, we might not make it out to those side roads during the first little bit,” Russell explained, noting that’s because crews are focused on making sure buses and emergency vehicles can continue to move on main routes.

Residents can help crews by parking in driveways – and not on the street – so ploughs can clear paths.

And a large part of what the public works department does is prevention, which includes coating roadways with a brine mixture (23.3 per cent salt and the rest water) to prevent ice. This mixture can last up to five days and is more cost-effective than applying straight road salt.

“Responding to a snowfall is a community event. Beyond just the acts of public works and the acts of the residents clearing their frontages, what we ask is that if you can, help out your neighbours, if you can, help those around you and help everybody get through the snowstorm. That’s what we all need,” Russell said.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Capital Regional District doles out funding for 23 Greater Victoria arts groups

Just Posted

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal BC Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal BC Museum ‘wicked place’, resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
T-Rex spotted in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious while driving

All proceeds from London Drugs’ Cards for All collection will be donated to United Way’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. (Courtesy of London Drugs)
‘You cohabitate my heart’: New Valentine’s Day cards reflect unique times

All proceeds from London Drugs’ card collection go to COVID-19 relief efforts

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched in face during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

A Victoria police officer’s stop and search of a man on Pandora Avenue was deemed in violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police officer’s stop and search of man deemed unlawful in B.C. Supreme Court

Officers followed man they suspected of possessing drugs, stopped him for jaywalking

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you happy to see the arrival of snow in Greater Victoria?

Despite what the groundhogs told us, winter’s not done with us yet.… Continue reading

A bystander helps control traffic at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2021, after a pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk. The pedestrian later died of his injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pedestrian struck and killed in crosswalk on busy Port Alberni street

Highway went down to one lane for several hours

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Rita Coolidge played the main stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest in 2017. The three-day music festival has been cancelled for 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press file photo.
Vancouver Island MusicFest cancelled for 2021

Vancouver Island MusicFest has been shelved for 2021, due to the pandemic.… Continue reading

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

Most Read