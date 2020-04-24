VIDEO: Community surprises Saanich boy with car parade on seventh birthday

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic currently makes parties impossible, a seven-year-old Saanich boy had a birthday surprise he’ll never forget.
Sara Burke’s son James had no idea what his mom was up to when she left the house on his birthday the evening of April 22. But when he came outside, the car-loving birthday boy was delighted to see a parade of luxury and sports cars driving past his home, some with Happy Birthday signs in their windows.
“Since he saw the Fast & Furious movies, he fell in love with sporty cars,” Burke said. “I thought since we were in self isolation and we can’t have a party, I would reach out and see if there was anybody available to drive by with a fancy car.”
Burke made a few Facebook posts and although she was surprised by all the online responses, she had no idea how many people would actually show up.
Lo and behold, more than 30 people – driving motorcycles, Ferraris, Mustangs, Porsches and more – showed up at the parking lot down the street from her home, ready to surprise her son on his seventh birthday. Even the Saanich police joined in to help give James a happy birthday. One man documented the event with photos he later shared with Burke, and another man gave James a Lego McLaren car.
“I had to hold in the tears. It was so heartwarming to see Victoria show up like this,” Burke said. “I am so proud to be Victorian.”
As for James, Burke said he was shocked.
“He loved it,” she said. “He talked about it all night. He’ll always remember this birthday.”
