There are 91 unique trees at the Bay Centre in Victoria that have been decorated to support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VIDEO: Festival of Trees back at the Bay Centre to support BC Children’s Hospital

Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree

Victoria’s Bay Centre has transformed into a winter wonderland with the launch of the annual Festival of Trees this week.

The festival is a community tradition that is in its 28th year and supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Each year, local businesses, organizations and individuals decorate approximately 100 Christmas trees which are put on display at the Bay Centre during the holiday season. This year, there are 91 trees on display that are all unique.

“Some sponsors have gone absolutely all out,” said BC Children’s Hospital Foundation philanthropy manager Shaun Cerisano. “One tree spins on its own, another is set up like a sound system … there are a lot of really unique and interactive trees.”

READ ALSO: Sooke Festival of Trees adds to the fun

Cerisano said the Festival of Trees is a very grassroots event in Victoria that has grown to be in other communities including Whistler, Kelowna and Nanaimo.

Those visiting the event can make a donation to vote for their favourite tree, with funds going to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, the event in Victoria, Vancouver and other communities raised $387,659 to provide children across the province with the best health care possible.

READ ALSO: Festival of Trees raises more than $170,000

A new feature at the festival is the option for visitors to vote through text message. Signs are posted at each individual tree listing the name of the group or person that decorated it. There is also a unique number and bar code that patrons can text. In return, they’ll receive a text message with different donation amounts that they can choose from to vote and support the foundation.

The public can also donate and vote online here.

The Festival of Trees runs from Nov. 21 to Jan. 6.

For more information visit bcchf.ca/festival-of-trees.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Resident pushes for electric in Saanich’s leaf blower replacement plan

Just Posted

Camosun students, Royal BC Museum to bring Victorian funeral rituals to life

Free with museum admission or membership

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

British Columbians pay more for goods and services than most other Canadians

Year-to-year inflation rate up 2.2 per cent in October second-highest rate in Canada

Resident pushes for electric in Saanich’s leaf blower replacement plan

Saanich owns more than 80 leaf blowers, 51 of which will expire by 2025

UVic students return from Hong Kong amidst growing tension

All eight University of Victoria exchange students have returned to Canada

VIDEO: Festival of Trees back at the Bay Centre to support BC Children’s Hospital

Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

Nanaimo man caught with more than 200,000 child porn images to be sentenced

Crown says Aaron Macrae recorded video of children on buses and at his workplace

Vancouver Island hunters may have harvested deer in area known for chronic wasting disease

Conservation officers make urgent request to public for any information

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Most Read