VIDEO: Firefighters spark drive-by salute for retiring North Saanich fire chief

They couldn’t get together for a retirement party, but the North Saanich Fire Department still found a way to celebrate its deputy fire chief.

After 29 years of service, Steve Knapp is retiring from the department, but with social distancing protocols in place, the crew ‘revved up’ with a drive-by salute.

Knapp became deputy chief and training officer for the department in 2016.

The North Saanich Fire Department was established in 1972. It has about 35 volunteer and three career firefighters.

When the retirement party is canceled due to social distancing, NS Fire revs up with a drive-by salute. Thank you Deputy Fire Chief Steve Knapp for 29 years with North Saanich Fire! pic.twitter.com/6jKMubg7n5 — North Saanich Fire (@dns_fire) April 29, 2020

