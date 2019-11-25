VIDEO: Fix-A-Heart campaign returns to Greater Victoria Canadian Tire stores

If you could pick one present to receive this holiday season, would it be a new phone, laptop, or brand new car?

What about the gift of life?

From Nov. 24 until Christmas Eve, Canadian Tire is accepting donations for the Heart Health team at Royal Jubilee Hospital (RJH) for the 17th annual Fix-A-Heart campaign.

“We love to partner with the Victoria Hospitals Foundation every year to support cardiac care at Royal Jubilee Hospital,” said Kim Reynhoudt, associate dealer for Canadian Tire View Royal.

“Our generous customers have helped purchase important pieces of cardiac care equipment for our community, including vital signs monitors last year. With two new stores joining our campaign, we strive to take another big step towards our ultimate goal of raising $1 million for Cardiac Care on Vancouver Island.”

READ MORE: New MRI suite at Royal Jubilee Hospital aims to reduce wait times

The initiative was started 16 years ago by former Langford Canadian Tire store owner Peter Spillette, well-known for supporting cardiac care on Vancouver Island. When Spillette passed away in 2008, owners and staff honoured his vision with a $1 million commitment for RJH. Since 2003, the Fix-A-Heart campaign has raised more than $840,000 for cardiac care on Vancouver Island.

Local stores will match customer donations up to $20,000. In 2018, they raised $41,445.

All proceeds from the annual fundraiser go directly to urgently-needed cardiac equipment, such as large volume infusion pumps for RJH’s Cardiovascular Unit, Coronary Care Unit, and Electrophysiology Lab.

With these infusion pumps, RJH is able to provide patients with medications and nutrients at a precise rate. This meticulous treatment benefits caregivers to tailor the exact amount of fluids to each patient who has had open heart or major vascular surgery, depending on their height and weight.

ALSO READ: Fire alarm accidentally pulled at Royal Jubilee Hospital

“How grateful we are to have businesses like our local Canadian Tire stores join us every year in championing a culture of philanthropy that transforms healthcare on the Island,” said Avery Brohman, executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

“Our local Canadian Tire staff and customers are helping out world-class Heart Health care teams provide exceptional care through inspired giving.”

Donations are accepted at Canadian Tire locations at Hillside, View Royal, Royal Oak, North Saanich and Langford stores, as well as the Gordon Head automotive centre.

