VIDEO: Fun without sun: Hundreds enjoy Family Fest on Victoria Day

Canvas Church volunteer Emma Winder, 16, shows off her hula hooping skills at the Canvas Camps Family Fest at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

There was a little bit of rain and a little bit of shine this Victoria Day, but that didn’t stop hundreds from enjoying the annual Canvas Camps Family Fest.

Thousands came out to Veterans Memorial Park to enjoy barbecue, live music, inflatables and more than 20 games, arts and crafts booths set up for all-ages fun.

“This is the sixth year we have put it on,” said Ashley Austin, pastor at Canvas Church. “The first year there was probably a couple hundred people. last year a couple thousand. The rain has probably brought it down to 1,300 or 1,400 this year.

The main reason we do it is we just love serving our community and doing things for kids and families. It’s just a way for us to do something fun for families on Victoria Day.”

Evelyn Thomas, 3, from Colwood, puts on a serious face for her turn in the face painting chair during the Canvas Camps Family Fest at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

