VIDEO: Fun without sun: Hundreds enjoy Family Fest on Victoria Day

Families enjoy activities in Veterans Memorial Park

Canvas Church volunteer Emma Winder, 16, shows off her hula hooping skills at the Canvas Camps Family Fest at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

There was a little bit of rain and a little bit of shine this Victoria Day, but that didn’t stop hundreds from enjoying the annual Canvas Camps Family Fest.

Thousands came out to Veterans Memorial Park to enjoy barbecue, live music, inflatables and more than 20 games, arts and crafts booths set up for all-ages fun.

“This is the sixth year we have put it on,” said Ashley Austin, pastor at Canvas Church. “The first year there was probably a couple hundred people. last year a couple thousand. The rain has probably brought it down to 1,300 or 1,400 this year.

The main reason we do it is we just love serving our community and doing things for kids and families. It’s just a way for us to do something fun for families on Victoria Day.”

Evelyn Thomas, 3, from Colwood, puts on a serious face for her turn in the face painting chair during the Canvas Camps Family Fest at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

READ ALSO: 121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

READ ALSO: Temporary cameras deployed for Victoria Day parade


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Avid Victoria cyclist’s legacy bike ride helps fund end-of-life care

Just Posted

Province continues to investigate Saanich’s Horticultural Centre of the Pacific

Investigation stems from May 2 incident that turned Colquitz River ‘chocolate brown’

Avid Victoria cyclist’s legacy bike ride helps fund end-of-life care

2019 Denis Muloin Ride for Palliative Care invites cyclists for May 26 fundraiser

Funnyman coming to the West Shore

Comedy and television staple Billy Gardell performs at Elements Casino

121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

Rainclouds don’t keep Victorians away from yearly parade

Saanich Police take down snake camera

Snake first seen in December 2018 has remained elusive

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Most Read