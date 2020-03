A Grade 4 class at Margaret Jenkins Elementary school got a fun, game show-style lesson from BC Hydro’s community team. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A class of Grade 4 students at Margaret Jenkins Elementary school got a fun lesson on Wednesday from members of BC Hydro’s community team.

The lesson was on energy conservation and the simple things students could do to help save energy, it also included a fun challenge pitting the students against SD61 trustee Rob Paynter.



