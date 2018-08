A photo of Roxie spending the day out on the water was sent in by Goldstream News Gazette reader Carmen. (Submitted)

Black Press Media was inundated with cuteness Sunday after asking readers to share photos of their pups in celebration of National Dog Day.

Started in 2004 by U.S. animal advocate Colleen Paige, Aug. 26 is a special day of the year to show your love for your four-legged bestie.

Greater Victoria did just that, so grab a cup of joe, kick back in your office chair, and let this video help get you through the week.

