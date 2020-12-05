VIDEO: Huge Christmas display in Saanich neighbourhood aims to raise spirits amid pandemic

Cheer-seekers invited to stop by 326 Walter Avenue for lights, music and Santa Claus

A holiday lights and music display on Walter Avenue in Saanich aims to lift spirits amid the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Katie Bone)

A Saanich family is hoping to attract holiday cheer-seekers and maybe even Santa Claus himself with a huge Christmas light display in their front yard.

Down on Walter Avenue, tucked between Tillicum Shopping Centre and the Gorge Waterway, the Bones family’s home glows with hundreds of holiday lights rigged to flick on and off to the beat of the Christmas music that floats from the yard.

The Bones are inviting anyone in need of a festive boost to stop by to take in the display they’ve crafted in their yard.

Katie Bone told Black Press Media they wanted to lift people’s spirits during the 2020 holiday season because so many are feeling down this year.

The display features multicoloured lights, inflatables and standees that cover the whole house and front lawn. Popular characters like the Grinch and a jolly-looking Eeyore can be seen from the street along with a large sign that reads: “Christmas light go to the beat of the music. Enjoy the show.”

The cheerful display can be found at 326 Walter Avenue and Bone noted that jolly old St. Nick is scheduled to make an appearance on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

