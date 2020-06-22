VIDEO: Indigenous Policing Services partners with Songhees, Esquimalt Nations to provide canoe

In celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day, the RCMP Indigenous Policing Services partnered with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation to provide a 35-foot Pacific Dancer canoe for youth engagement projects at the nations.

Initially, the canoe was intended for use at a three-day cultural camp for community youth starting in June, where Indigenous Policing Services would participate in traditional canoe races and cultural protocols for National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Royal Roads University.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those activities were cancelled.

National Indigenous People’s Day is held June 21 as a celebration of heritage and culture within First Nations communities.

