When internet sensation Gurdeep Pander hit Vancouver Island for a series of dance videos, Black Press Media journalist Devon Bidal couldn’t help but wonder how it might pair with Highland dance.

While Pander danced his way through Greater Victoria, he took the time to bust a move at some scenic spots in Saanich with Saanich News reporter Bidal.

“We went to Mount Douglas to fuse bhangra and Highland for creating cross-cultural bridges and unity-in-diversity,” Pander said in a tweet releasing the video mash-up which features the pair combining their dance styles.

Pandher, from the Yukon, moved to Canada from India’s Punjab region more than 10 years ago. His videos of bhangra dancing in scenic locations around Canada has earned him a social media following of more than 300,000 people.

Dance

VIDEO: Internet bhangra sensation, Black Press Media journalist make dance mash-up

Saanich News' Devon Bidal, Gurdeep Pander combine Bhangra, Highland dance

Most Read