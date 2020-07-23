The Mayor’s Gold Tournament at Langford’s Bear Mountain has downscaled it’s operation from 18 holes to nine and over 300 guests to less than 50 due to the pandemic. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

VIDEO: Langford downsizes 24th annual Mayor's Golf Tournament amid pandemic

Event raises $50,000 for Greater Victoria charities

Tee-off at Langford’s Mayor’s Golf Tournament was smaller in size, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t raise just as much money for local charities and organizations in its 24th year.

“Golf is one of the safest sports you can play in a pandemic,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young. “We’re still expecting to raise around $50,000, similar to years before. Even though we hit our cap, some community leaders still donated even though they couldn’t play. It’s a true win for local charities we support. It would’ve been such a shame if this event didn’t happen.”

Langford initially set a maximum of 40 people for 18 holes at the beginning of the pandemic. But after they quickly sold out, they realized they could include 40 more guests on the course by cutting the amount of holes in half.

With sanitizer in each cart, golfers were sent on their way to complete nine holes and return to Westin Bear Mountain Resort for a socially-distanced meal, with a maximum of four people at a table for six.

Over the past 23 years, this tournament has raised upwards of $600,000 to support local charities whose services range from programs for local seniors; a variety of youth sports organizations; rebuilding Nepal; and providing support for health-related programs. This year, they surpassed their goal of $50,000.

While fun is in the play and competition on the links, the focus of the tournament has been to raise funds to provide financial support to local charities and organizations that make a positive difference to Langford and the region.

– with files from Arnold Lim

