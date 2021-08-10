VIDEO: Langford hummingbird beats the heat playing in water spray

Reader captures the video as summer temperatures set to rise again in Greater Victoria

A screenshot of the hummingbird enjoying the spray as a Langford resident waters.

A screenshot of the hummingbird enjoying the spray as a Langford resident waters.

Hummingbirds may prefer showers to baths, figures reader Alan Wardell, who captured one frolicking in the spray of a hose.

The bird photographed in Langford wasn’t the only one looking to beat the heat in recent weeks, and temperatures in Greater Victoria are set to rise again next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts temperatures in the region to hit 31 C on Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to historical data, the record high for Aug. 12 is 27 C, reached in 2014 and 2016, with the record low being 10.2 in 2020. The Aug. 11 record high, however, is 30.8 C, also set in 2014.

This week last year saw lows in the 10 C to 11 C range, with overnight lows next week expected to range between 13 C and 15 C.

READ ALSO: Invasive lizard population spreads across Vancouver Island (video)

How do you handle heat? How about your pets? Let us know! Email images and video to editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

EnvironmentWest ShoreWildlife

Previous story
Second World War veterans on hand for Saanich care centre’s outstanding service award

Just Posted

Greater Victoria is in for another bout of hot weather with daytime highs from 29 to 32 C between Wednesday (Aug. 11) and Saturday (Aug. 14). (Black Press Media file photo)
Weather statement issued for Greater Victoria ahead of heat

Randy Enkin, president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Victoria, uses a sextant, a tool used to determine angles between the horizon and a celestial body such as a star. (Photo by Eva Bild)
Weather poised to present ideal Perseid meteor shower for viewers in Greater Victoria

Making civic and other institutional purchases with an eye to social impact is among the goals the Coastal Communities Social Procurement Initiative, of which the City of Victoria, Township of Esquimalt and Capital Regional District are members. (Photo courtesy City of Victoria)
Greater Victoria civic agencies help drive B.C. social procurement initiative

A screenshot of the hummingbird enjoying the spray as a Langford resident waters.
VIDEO: Langford hummingbird beats the heat playing in water spray