Patrick O’Hara watches as friends and family roll past his Langford home. O’Hara, who is battling stage four lung cancer, was surprised with a motorcade of support from his community. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press)

VIDEO: Langford man battling cancer honored with hot rod, motorcycle procession

Friends and family support Patrick O’Hara on his 73rd birthday

A man known and loved in Vancouver Island’s motorcycle and hot rod community received the birthday surprise of a lifetime Wednesday night.

On the evening of May 26, friends and family of Patrick O’Hara assembled outside the Langford Fountain Tire on their bikes and cars before forming a brigade and driving past O’Hara’s home in celebration of his 73rd birthday.

But the physically-distanced motorcade was also a celebration of O’Hara’s life and the impact he’s had on the lives of hundreds. According to family, the Victoria-born man has stage four lung cancer.

“Pat has been well-respected on the Island all his life,” said his ex-partner Lori Black. “He’s a kind, gentle, quiet man…we wanted him to know how much we all appreciated him.”

READ ALSO: Community surprises Saanich boy with car parade on seventh birthday

Patrick O’Hara is well-known in Greater Victoria for his involvement in hot rod and motorcycle communities. The car-enthusiast turned 73 on May 26 and was surprised by a brigade of friends and family in their finest classics of the two and four-wheel variety. (Facebook/Patrick O’Hara)

Along with his involvement with the Ford and Friends Car Club, O’Hara ran PJ’s Exteriors, a stucco and plaster company, on the West Shore for close to 50 years.

He made connections across the region both in the construction industry and amongst car and motorcycle communities. An avid motorcyclist, O’Hara participated in a number of the Victoria Motorcycle Club’s Hill Climb competitions in Metchosin.

He helped to organize a number of hot rod events in the Pacific Northwest and for the last 40 years, O’Hara has owned and maintained a 1948 black Ford coupe.

Close friend Dennis Ireland recalled the incredible, made-from-scratch motorcycles O’Hara made in the ’70s. O’Hara painted the bikes in shades of ocean-inspired Mediterranean blues and greens.

“He built some unreal bikes,” Ireland said. “He’d win the bike show, or at least the ‘people’s choice’ award. His bikes were that pretty.”

Ireland said his friend is reliable and respectable – a man of his word.

“He didn’t look down his nose at anybody,” he said. “He’s a really really good guy. We need more people like that.”

Charlie Parker has been close friends with O’Hara since they met as teenagers.

“We’ve done everything, from trout fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and driving hot rods…we watched our kids grow up and come and go,” Parker said. “We spent a lifetime together. Not many people can say they have a buddy like that.”

Parker said O’Hara is a family man who loves his kids and grandchildren.

“He’s very ill,” Parker added. “We want to make sure we let him know that everyone is thinking about him. He’s going to be sorely missed by a lot of people.”

READ ALSO: George Jay teachers parade through Victoria to visit students


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Friends and family of Patrick O’Hara prepare for a birthday brigade in their finest classic bikes and cars for the 73-year-old’s birthday. Battling lung cancer, O’Hara’s community came together to show him they care. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press)

Previous story
Langford Fire calm mother and daughter after being trapped in elevator

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langford man battling cancer honored with hot rod, motorcycle procession

Friends and family support Patrick O’Hara on his 73rd birthday

‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

Victoria passes motion to allow camping 24-7 in parks until June 25

Langford Fire calm mother and daughter after being trapped in elevator

Three-year-old girl given stuffed animal to calm nerves

Capital Regional District prepares to reopen regional campgrounds

Camping will look different at Island View, Sooke Potholes, Jordan River sites

Victoria traffic stop yields drugs, case full of weapons

Police seize firearms, swords and flares

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Most Read