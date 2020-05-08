VIDEO: Langford siblings perform rap to cheer those stuck at home

Turner, 4, and Paige Rousell, 9, are unofficially ‘The Galaxy Rappers’. They’ve begun posting videos of themselves recreating raps from a popular Netflix show to their mom’s Facebook page. Their video was shared to Get Down with the Lockdown, a Facebook group with nearly 51,000 members. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

‘The Galaxy Rappers’ are the unofficial stage name of Paige and Turner Roussel, two Langford siblings performingcovers of children’s rap songs and sharing them on social media.

If you’re not wearing beads and a backwards baseball cap, are you even a rapper? 🎭🎤 Langford siblings Turner (4) and Paige Rousell (9) are performing raps to cheer up those who are stuck at home amid the #pandemic. (🎥: Carolin Rousell) pic.twitter.com/xPsgwbNWoa — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) May 7, 2020

“We know that some people don’t have things to do at home like grandmas and grandpas or people that don’t have jobs,” said nine-year-old Paige. She and her four-year-old brother don their rapper outfits for the performances – complete with colourful beads, sunglasses and backwards baseball caps.

“We just want them to feel happy.”

Storybots, an animated children’s show on Netflix, has consumed the kids’ day-to-day pandemic routine. In the series, robot characters explore the biggest questions posed by kids, such as ‘What kind of dinosaurs existed?’ and ‘What are emotions?’ – an episode they were inspired by revolved around the topic of outer space.

Their mom’s recent Facebook post was shared to Get Down with the Lockdown, a Facebook group with nearly 51,000 members.

Before Paige began making videos with her brother, she was scheduled to perform at Disneyworld Orlando with a Victoria dance company. Due to the pandemic, those plans went out the window.

Now, most of her attention is spent on Zoom meetings with her classmates and teachers at St. John’s Elementary School. This week, their Grade 3 class takes part in a show and tell with their pets or favourite stuffed animal.

“It’s definitely chaotic when we’re trying to keep the kids entertained while my husband and I balance our jobs, but it’s all worthwhile,” said their mom, Carolin Rousell. “My phone is chock full of videos.”

She just re-opened her storefront at Eye Etiquette in Millstream Village in early May after being closed for a six weeks due to the pandemic. While Carolin begins to hire back her staff with the help of government subsidies, she’s able to de-stress watching her kids finding new ways to learn about, and interact with, the world around them.

The Rousell siblings hope to create more videos in the future, including one about dinosaurs, which is Turner’s favourite topic.

