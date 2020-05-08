Turner, 4, and Paige Rousell, 9, are unofficially ‘The Galaxy Rappers’. They’ve begun posting videos of themselves recreating raps from a popular Netflix show to their mom’s Facebook page. Their video was shared to Get Down with the Lockdown, a Facebook group with nearly 51,000 members. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

VIDEO: Langford siblings perform rap to cheer those stuck at home

Duo inspired by popular Netflix children’s show, Storybots

‘The Galaxy Rappers’ are the unofficial stage name of Paige and Turner Roussel, two Langford siblings performingcovers of children’s rap songs and sharing them on social media.

“We know that some people don’t have things to do at home like grandmas and grandpas or people that don’t have jobs,” said nine-year-old Paige. She and her four-year-old brother don their rapper outfits for the performances – complete with colourful beads, sunglasses and backwards baseball caps.

“We just want them to feel happy.”

Storybots, an animated children’s show on Netflix, has consumed the kids’ day-to-day pandemic routine. In the series, robot characters explore the biggest questions posed by kids, such as ‘What kind of dinosaurs existed?’ and ‘What are emotions?’ – an episode they were inspired by revolved around the topic of outer space.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Dunsmuir Middle School staff remind students how much they’re missed

Their mom’s recent Facebook post was shared to Get Down with the Lockdown, a Facebook group with nearly 51,000 members.

Before Paige began making videos with her brother, she was scheduled to perform at Disneyworld Orlando with a Victoria dance company. Due to the pandemic, those plans went out the window.

Now, most of her attention is spent on Zoom meetings with her classmates and teachers at St. John’s Elementary School. This week, their Grade 3 class takes part in a show and tell with their pets or favourite stuffed animal.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Langford resident treated to bagpipes on his 93rd birthday

“It’s definitely chaotic when we’re trying to keep the kids entertained while my husband and I balance our jobs, but it’s all worthwhile,” said their mom, Carolin Rousell. “My phone is chock full of videos.”

She just re-opened her storefront at Eye Etiquette in Millstream Village in early May after being closed for a six weeks due to the pandemic. While Carolin begins to hire back her staff with the help of government subsidies, she’s able to de-stress watching her kids finding new ways to learn about, and interact with, the world around them.

The Rousell siblings hope to create more videos in the future, including one about dinosaurs, which is Turner’s favourite topic.

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Carolin Rousell (centre) shared a video of her kids, four-year-old Turner and nine-year-old Paige, recreating a rap from their favourite Netflix show, Storybots. Their video was shared to Get Down with the Lockdown, a Facebook group with nearly 51,000 members. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Previous story
Business blooming for Sooke farmers

Just Posted

Sidney veteran revisits memoris of the Second World War

VE-Day important as veteran remembers comrades who didn’t survive

Flower sales bloom for Mother’s Day

Depending on the family tradition Mother’s Day celebrations could look a lot… Continue reading

VIDEO: Langford siblings perform rap to cheer those stuck at home

Duo inspired by popular Netflix children’s show, Storybots

Legions find new ways to remember 75th anniversary of victory in Europe

May 8 marks the 75th anniversary of VE-Day

Gas prices in Greater Victoria up nearly 10 cents since last week

Prices rising after pandemic price drop

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

POLL: Have you taken up a new hobby or project during the COVID-19 outbreak?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes to… Continue reading

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

By the numbers, Alert Bay’s lockdown has been effective.

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Most Read