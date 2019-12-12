VIDEO: ‘Life-saving’ Fix-A-Heart campaign hits $40,000 two weeks in

Canadian Tire on track to surpass 2018 donation of $41,445

Canadian Tire has nearly surpassed its 2018 donation for the Fix-A-Heart Campaign, just two weeks in.

They’ve already hit $40,000 as of Sunday, Dec. 8, compared to the grand total of $41,445 last year.

From Nov. 24 until Christmas Eve, Canadian Tire is accepting donations for the Heart Health team at Royal Jubilee Hospital (RJH) for the 17th annual Fix-A-Heart campaign.

The initiative was started 16 years ago by former Langford Canadian Tire store owner Peter Spillette, well-known for supporting cardiac care on Vancouver Island.

When Spillette died in 2008, owners and staff made a $1 million commitment with RJH.

“It is extremely humbling to help achieve Peter’s goal of raising $1 million dollars together with my fellow local Canadian Tire owners and their staff,” said Mark Barsanti, the current owner of the Langford location.

ALSO READ: Canadian Tire matches Fix-A-Heart campaign donations for Victoria cardiac care

Since 2003, the Fix-A-Heart campaign has raised more than $840,000 for cardiac care on Vancouver Island. Local stores will match customer donations up to $20,000 every year.

All proceeds raised go directly to fund life-saving cardiac equipment, such as large volume infusion pumps, for RJH’s Cardiovascular Unit, Electrophysiology Lab and Coronary Care Unit.

With these infusion pumps, patients who have had intensive operations such as open-heart surgery will be able to receive the exact amount of medications, nutrients and fluids, according to their height and weight.

Donations are accepted at Canadian Tire locations at Hillside, View Royal, Royal Oak, North Saanich and Langford stores, as well as the Gordon Head automotive centre.

