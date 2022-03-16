Find the 2022 Local Hero Award honourees in the March 16 edition of the Goldstream Gazette.

Find the 2022 Local Hero Award honourees in the March 16 edition of the Goldstream Gazette.

VIDEO: Local heroes leave a lasting impact on the West Shore

Here are your 2022 Local Hero Award honourees

In every community there are individuals who go above and beyond to make the area a special place. Whether that’s volunteering with local organizations, inspiring others with works of art or risking their lives to keep everyone safe, these people don’t do it for the recognition.

That’s where we come in.

The Local Hero Awards shine a spotlight on those who often hide from it, showcasing all the good they do for the West Shore. This year, we recognize 12 individuals who have been working tirelessly across the West Shore to help improve the lives of others. From community nominations, we have selected these individuals based on their legacies and lasting contributions to the West Shore. To learn more about each honouree, please watch the video below.

READ MORE: Local Hero Awards 2022

We’ll also be releasing profiles online on all of the honourees over the next several days. But if you can’t wait, you can find the special feature in the March 16 edition of the Goldstream Gazette or online here.

In the meantime, meet the man behind the hand-carved masks all of the honorees will receive. Howard La Fortune has been craving for more than 40 years and was pushed into the international spotlight during the pandemic for his works of art.

READ MORE: Meet the award artist Howard La Fortune

We hope you enjoy reading this special feature!

For more information on how to nominate someone for a 2023 Local Hero Award, email publisher@goldstreamgazette.com. Nominations are now open.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Local Hero AwardsWest Shore

Previous story
Saanich police get bold and cold doing Polar Plunge at Gyro Beach

Just Posted

Andrea and Cameron Murdoch were in a guided fishing boat that capsized on the Bella Coola River Aug. 10. (Family photo)
Remains found in Bella Coola estuary tied to tragedy that claimed Victoria couple

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UVic prof says landmark B.C. privacy ruling brings needed scrutiny to federal politics

2022 Local Hero Awards
VIDEO: Local heroes leave a lasting impact on the West Shore

Demand for electric vehicles in Greater Victoria is surging alongside gas prices, according to car dealerships. (Courtesy of Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions)
‘Ridiculous increases’: Greater Victoria car dealerships see surge in EV interest