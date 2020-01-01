VIDEO: Metchosin residents run into ocean for annual polar bear swim

Approximately 50 people took the plunge at Taylor Beach

Dozens of Metchosin residents kicked off the new year by taking a plunge at Taylor Beach for the 32nd annual Metchosin polar bear swim. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Approximately 60 Metchosin residents braved the windy weather and light rain for the 32nd annual polar bear swim Wednesday.

“I think that’s enough exercise for my heart for one day,” joked organizer Andy Mackinnon.

The Metchosin man has been doing polar bear swims on the 1st of January for the past 47 years. The first time the 63-year-old jumped into icy cold waters was at the age of 16.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: First-timers plunge into Gorge Waterway for annual polar bear swim

He pointed out that having a group of people collectively running into the ocean makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s an awful lot of fun and it’s got me hooked for life,” Mackinnon said. “If there’s one thing for certain, nothing worse will happen to you in 2020.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.