VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Tickets for the Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery (Millionaire Lottery) are on sale and a North Saanich home is among the prizes.

The Millionaire Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

READ ALSO: Lucky $1M lottery winner has yet to claim their prize

“VGH is the province’s largest and most specialized health referral centre for adults, and every year they provide over 600,000 people across BC with urgent care,” said Barbara Grantham, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation President & CEO. “VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation depends on the funds that the Millionaire Lottery raises through community support to pay for research that can lead to new discoveries in patient care.”

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose one of seven luxury homes located in Tsawwassen, South Surrey, White Rock/Sooke (two-home package), North Saanich, downtown Kelowna, West Kelowna and Vancouver. The winner also has the option of choosing $2.7 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize homes.

READ ALSO: Kamloops man wins big after checking lotto ticket three months later

The contemporary design home, located at 1686 Lands End Rd. in North Saanich, is a on half-acre lot with large windows to enjoy the ocean view. It is 4,551 sq.ft with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. It also includes a one bedroom suite. The Millionaire lottery package also includes over $75,000 in furniture credit, a 2019 Jaguar F-Type convertible, and $100,000 cash. The package is worth over $3 million.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 or $250 and 25 for $500. To date, the Millionaire Lottery has raised over $50 million for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. Ticket sales run until midnight, Jan. 11, 2019. Purchase tickets at www.millionairelottery.com, 1-888-445-5825, or in-person at the North Saanich show home.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Halloween weather report: What to expect tonight
Next story
Shirley’s Sheringham Lighthouse restoration nears completion

Just Posted

Victoria mother seeks recipients of son’s donated organs

Colleen Riople wants to meet the five people who have her son’s heart, liver, kidneys and lung

The strangest things ever returned to the Victoria library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

SAR mobilizes to search for missing Sidney man

Howard Baker was last seen over the weekend and may be hiding from police

Ghost at Victoria Golf Club ‘playing tricks’

Legend says the spirit of Doris Gravlin can still be found on the greens

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old has changed her name to Kerry Marie Sim

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

B.C. government lobbying rules to be tightened

Stricter reporting of meetings, gifts among David Eby’s changes

B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Septuagenarian performer still uses same flaming tassels from 1962

UPDATE: Nanaimo mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes denied a recount

Ray Farmere applied for a judicial recount, claiming a computer error at the conference centre

Most Read