VIDEO: Oak Bay celebrates Canada Day early (and photos)

A woman sings and plays the ukulele as part of a performance for the Celebrate Canada Event on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Oak Bay. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Dozens of people filled Oak Bay’s municipal hall lawn Friday for an early Canada Day celebration.

The Celebrate Canada Event, hosted by Recreation Oak Bay, featured music, games, bouncy castles, a barbecue and cake.

“Look around. This is wonderful,” said Jock McKinnon, who was visiting from Okanagan. “Everyone is having a good time.”

A ukulele performance entertained guests and kids kept busy playing mini golf, tennis and a handful of other games.

The annual event has become a tradition for some families.

“We’ve been coming here the last three years,” said Jennifer Tymoshik. “It just brings everyone together. It’s tradition now.”

Her six-year-old daughter, Isla Tymoshik, couldn’t decide what was her favourite part of the celebration, but she was all smiles when her turn to sit in the Oak Bay Fire Department’s truck came around.

The fire department was kept busy as Isla and dozens of other children lined up to tour the truck.

The event ran from noon until 2 p.m., but the fun was set to continue in the evening with a free outdoor concert by the Soul Shakers at Willows Beach.

