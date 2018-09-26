VIDEO: Oak Bay first responders to face off against students in charity hockey game

First responders in Oak Bay are doing last minute preparations for their big game against Oak Bay High students in the Cops for Cancer McLean Hockey Game on Sept.27.

Oak Bay High secured a ringer this year with former NHL player Pat Holland joining the team. The first responders are planning their counter-attack.

“We’re going to put some of our big defensemen on him so we should be all good,” said Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton, gesturing toward Oak Bay Sgt. Mike Martin.

The first responders team consists of Oak Bay Police, Fire, Ambulance, Oak Bay Recreation, Oak Bay Parks and Oak Bay Bikes staff.

“I can’t wait for the game. Last year, Oak Bay High had a fantastic team. Incredible speed and puck smarts, it was a tight game,” said Martin.

The second annual Oak Bay fundraiser, with funds going directly to Cops for Cancer, is Thursday, Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. This year’s game includes a skills competition, radar-gunning skating and shooting speeds, a shoot-out competition, and Stephanie Greaves singing “O” Canada.

There has been an outpouring of support for this initiative from the local community and businesses that have contributed financial support and prizes to be raffled.

As a result, Oak Bay Police added a Cops for Cancer Mclean Hockey Game raffle. The raffle is limited to 500 tickets with prizes including a three-course dinner for four with wine pairings at the beautiful Oak Bay Marina, and three sets of Club Seat tickets to the Victoria Royals Sept. 29 game at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre.

Winning Royals tickets will be drawn by the 3rd period of the Cops for Cancer Mclean game.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 each during the game or at the Oak Bay Police Department at 1703 Monterey Drive in Oak Bay until 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 or by contacting Sgt. Mike Martin at 250-592-2424 or mmartin@oakbaypolice.org.

The McLean Challenge Cup hockey game is an opportunity for first responders to positively interact with teens, and raise funds for Cops for Cancer.

The McLean Challenge Cup hockey game was named to honour former Oak Bay police Sgt. Dan McLean.

“Dan was my sergeant and a mentor to me when I came to the department,” Martin says. “He was a good friend as well. I hope this becomes a legacy for Oak Bay and the family and for us.”

McLean was known for volunteerism and loyalty to the police department and its officers. He joined the Edmonton police in 1980 and was hired in Oak Bay in 1986, retiring in 2007. In those 21 years, he was active in the community. A huge baseball fan, he coached at various levels and served a stint as president of Oak Bay Little League. He also volunteered with Oak Bay Kiwanis and organized a collection of baseball equipment from around the region for children in Nicaragua.

After a bout with cancer, McLean died on Nov. 5, 2013 at the age of 62.

“McLean was a huge supporter of youth in this community. This is a very fitting tribute to him, ” said Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle. “It is so important that we support Cops for Cancer and these events so we can make things better for our kids and families.”