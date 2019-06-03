Youth walk and roll through the 2019 Oak Bay Tea Party Parade. (Bob Harwood photo)

VIDEO: Oak Bay mayor overcomes tipping to take teacup race

Readers share their images of the 2019 Oak Bay Tea Party

The annual Oak Bay Tea Party started with the traditionally popular parade and included swimming for some alongside plenty of food and fun under the sun for 2019.

Sunday events included the floating teacup race, where new mayors in the region faced off against Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch. Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes sank first, who promptly headed for Murdoch’s teacup to upend him into the chilly waters off Willows Beach. It became a swimming race after that, with Murdoch hitting the beach first to ring the bell and pull off the win for Oak Bay.

Find more videos of the event at the Oak Bay Tea Party Facebook page.


The Oak Bay Tea Party 2019 parade. (Lex von Aderkas photo)

Sunday festivities in the Oak Bay Tea Party include the Mayor’s Challenge Tea Cup Race. (Daniela Mulhall photo)

The Oak Bay Tea Party 2019 parade. (Lex von Aderkas photo)

Sunday festivities in the Oak Bay Tea Party include the Mayor’s Challenge Tea Cup Race. (Daniela Mulhall photo)

The Oak Bay Tea Party 2019 parade. (Lex von Aderkas photo)

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch opens festivities at Willows Beach after Saturday’s Oak Bay Tea Party Parade. (Cameron Knowlton photo)

A member of the Men in Kilts entrant in the Oak Bay Tea Party 2019 parade gets a kiss from his canine pal en route. (Cameron Knowlton photo) A member of the Men in Kilts entrant in the Oak Bay Tea Party 2019 parade gets a kiss from his canine pal en route. (Cameron Knowlton photo)

Saturday’s opening ceremonies for the 2019 Oak Bay Tea Party. (Cameron Knowlton photo)

